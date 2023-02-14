Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Soldiers Who Died In Pulwama Attack

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has amassed over 11,000 views and a thousand likes.

In 2019, over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. In a unique gesture, Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the jawans killed in the attack by creating a sand sculpture.

Mr Pattnaik took to Twitter to share the picture of the sculpture. He wrote in the caption, "Tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama!! #NeverForgetNeverForgive" In the picture, it appears that two children are paying respects by laying flowers at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. An inverted bayonet and a soldier's helmet is also seen in the sand art. Mr Pattnaik wrote below the sculpture, "Salutes Our Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack."

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has amassed over 11,000 views and a thousand likes.

"#PulwamaAttack we never forget," said a user. Several users also wrote "Jai Hind" in the caption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the CRPF personnel. He tweeted, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India."

A suicide bomber had rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy and killed several police personnel. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is based in Bahawalpur and is led by Masood Azhar, claimed responsibility for the attack. The Indian Air Force attacked the terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan, as retaliation. The mission involved as many as 12 Mirage 2000 planes, and bombs were thrown on terror camps in Pakistan that were "totally destroyed" as a result of the operation.

