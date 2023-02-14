'Remembering Our Heroes': PM Modi's Tribute On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

We will never forget their supreme sacrifice, said PM Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

He tweeted, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India."

Over 40 soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy. In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)