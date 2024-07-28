'Stunts Belong In Movies...': Bengaluru Police Arrest Biker Gang Who Attacked Moving Car On Flyover In Viral Video

The deputy commissioner of police, South-East division also reacted on X

A group of men were arrested after a disturbing video went viral on the social media platform 'X', showing them exhibiting aggressive behaviour toward a car on the road.

In the video, one biker can be seen forcefully kicking the car door while another performs a reckless wheelie stunt, disregarding the surrounding traffic.

The unsettling incident was recorded by someone following the motorcycles, providing a clear view of the harassment taking place.

The video was shared on July 25 and was captioned, "Non-stop Wheeling of Thugs in Bangalore!"

Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote, "I usually don't pray for anything bad to people. But not this time. They need to fall off the scooter, man. Innocent souls die in accidents, but these crooks somehow manage to escape without anything."

Another user commented, "Such rude boys should not have the freedom to roam outside, their place should be in jail."

"I would have hit that scooter for sure when they were showing off with wheelie," the third user wrote.

Bengaluru Police reacted to the video and wrote, "Thrills on the roads can quickly turn into chills at the station! Stunts belong in movies, not on our streets!"

Thrills on the roads can quickly turn into chills at the station! Stunts belong in movies, not on our streets!#WeServeWeProtectpic.twitter.com/4AUCR15r4f — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) July 26, 2024

The police arrested the biker gang. The deputy commissioner of police, South-East division wrote on X, "Self-initiated complaint was filed at the SG Palya Police Station @sgpalyaps against individuals performing dangerous wheeling on the public road at #SILKBOARD Junction. The police have seized the bike and taken three individuals into custody."