Stranger Hands Woman Passenger 'Not Creepy' Note On Plane, Internet Finds It Unsettling

Commenters said that the man's actions were unsettling. (Representative pic)

A woman was recently left feeling "weird" after a man approached her at the end of their flight and handed her a note that he assured her wasn't "creepy". In a private post on X (formerly Twitter), the user, who goes by @EYEamLRBY on social media, shared the bizarre incident. She recalled how a male stranger sitting behind her handed her a piece of paper and asked her to "read it later". The man also told the woman that the contents of the note were "not creepy". However, the woman said she opened the letter and was gobsmacked by what she read.

"As I was getting off the plane - the man behind me handed me a piece of paper and said 'take this and read it later. I promise it's not creepy'. I took it and read it later. It was a handwritten note complimenting my hair at length," the woman said, per New York Post. And that's not all, as the woman revealed the man also slipped her a $100 bill inside the note.

Commenters on the post were quick to point out that despite the man insisting it wasn't creepy, his actions were in fact little unsettling. However, the woman argued that while she did find it "weird", she wouldn't call it creepy because he didn't leave his number or expect her to contact him.

"I feel like it was weird. But I honestly didn't find it creepy because he didn't leave a number and there was clearly no expectation or hope that we would interact again," the woman added.

Also Read | Woman Wears Shorts To Job Interview, Sent Home. Viral Video Sparks Debate

However, X users begged to differ. They still said that they would have found it creepy if it happened to them. Many also stated that they would at least welcome the cash gift to make up for how uncomfortable the situation would be.

"I would be thoroughly creeped out but an unexpected $100 is always nice," wrote one user. "Man was creepy after all, but at least he paid the creepy tax," said another.

"He totally stole your hair and has some voodoo priestess making a doll," exclaimed a third X user.

"Poor guy was so overcome he was like 'I cannot stop myself from being weird about this but at least I can try to do it without being scary. I'm sorry, I'm sorry, have 100 dollars, sorry,'" wrote another.

"Yeah, not to weird you out, but that dude definitely has some of your hair," expressed one user