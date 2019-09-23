Store Closes After Video Of Rat Crawling Out Of Bread Bag Goes Viral

A viral video shows the rat climbing out of a bread bag.

An Applegreen store in Dublin has been temporarily shut down after a video of a rat climbing out of a bag of bread went viral online. According to the Independent, Applegreen closed it store at the Cherry Orchard site after the video emerged last week. It was filmed on Wednesday.

The viral video was filmed at an eatery located at the petrol station. It shows a huge rat climbing out from a loaf of bread and scurrying across the deli counter before disappearing behind an oven.

The video was widely shared across social media platforms and on messaging apps like WhatsApp. It has collected a number of disgusted and shocked comments online.

Applegreen has temporarily closed its Cherry Orchard service station following what it describes as a pest control issue, The company has launched an investigation after a video showed a rat 🐀 in a food preparation area at the store pic.twitter.com/Dn8md6Ho6b — Anthony Kelly 🇮🇪 (@Anthony88493393) September 19, 2019

"I'm scarred after seeing the rat in Applegreen video, never want to eat outside of my house again," wrote one person on Twitter.

"That rat in Applegreen doesn't surprise me one bit... their shops are filthy," said another.

According to the Irish Mirror, Applegreen said in a statement: "Our Cherry Orchard site has been temporarily closed following a pest control issue.

"We are conducting a full investigation into the incident, which falls well below our high operating standards.

"The health and safety of our customers is our first priority and we are taking this issue extremely seriously."

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.