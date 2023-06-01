'Start With...': Internet's Hilarious Response To Start-Up Investor's Tweet About Bengaluru Tour

Mr Banglani's tweet has accumulated more than 78,000 views and nearly 300 likes. (Representative pic)

Stellaris Venture Partners co-founder Ritesh Banglani recently asked his Twitter followers for suggestions as to where he could take a friend of his on a "techbro tour of Bangalore". "What are the must-dos?" Mr Banglani tweeted, adding that he already has two Indiranagar restaurants, Araku and Rameshwaram, on his list.

"So I've offered to take a friend on a "techbro tour of Bangalore". What are the must-dos (I have Araku and Rameshwaram on my list already)? Where do the APMs at Cred hang out? Where is the startup bubble so watertight that Bangalore has no chance of sneaking in? TIA," Mr Banglani wrote.

So I've offered to take a friend on a "techbro tour of Bangalore". What are the must-dos (I have Araku and Rameshwaram on my list already)? Where do the APMs at Cred hang out? Where is the startup bubble so watertight that Bangalore has no chance of sneaking in? TIA — Ritesh Banglani (@banglani) May 31, 2023

Since being shared on Wednesday, Mr Banglani's tweet has received several responses, with many sharing their suggestions.

"You wouldn't want to miss the Third Wave in HSR for startup bros + a trip to any badminton court is a must to see the top quality techbros," wrote one user. "Goofing around startup offices in Koramangala/Indiranagar/HSR, Thirdwave darshan, getting Mokobara bag, Generative AI meetup, VC name-dropping in random conversation, Drinking at bobs, Booking cab, if single-bumble/hinge," commented another.

A third user suggested, "Drink coffee at one of the Third waves (of the three) in Koramangala, and ride on a Yulu to show the other three. WeWork Atlanta. Arogya Aahar at Agara. Drive down / boat down (dep on rain that day) ORR to show what tech-bros are not. Show the fires of Bellandur lake, if lucky."

A fourth jokingly added, "For the complete experience, before you go anywhere, start with 75 minutes of attempting to book a cab". "Go to Starbucks on 12th Main Indiranagar and eavesdrop on startup founders pitching to investors. Get him an Ultrahuman subscription and then take him to eat Meghana biryani. Then send him to Cult to bring down that glucose spike," added another.

