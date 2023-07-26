'Spider-Man Into The Music Verse': This Tabla Performance Delights Internet

The clip shows a man dressed as Spider-Man skillfully playing the tabla.

Spider-Man, a comic book character and superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is extremely popular in India. There are several videos available on the internet where people are seen dressing up like Spider-Man and dancing to trending songs.

But one Marvel has taken this fandom a step further by recording himself playing the tabla while dressed as Spider-Man.

The video was shared by an Instagram page named Musical Chamber with the caption, "How amazing would it be to see Spider-Man from another universe! Let's witness the incredible possibilities!"

The tabla player in the video is seen playing every note flawlessly and, at the end, pretending to shoot spider webs at the viewers.

The video is swiftly gaining popularity on the internet. It has received four million views and over 3 lakh likes since it was posted on Instagram three weeks ago. Many people found this novel concept amusing and expressed their appreciation in the comments section.

"I'm surprised he's getting such clear sounds with his gloves on. I mean, they're not real Spidey gloves, but they're still gloves," commented a user.

"Spider Man into the Music Verse," wrote another user.

"When you love Spiderman and classical Indian music is your passion," commented a third user.

