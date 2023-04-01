'Speechless': Internet Praises Triple Amputee Bodybuilder Suraj Gaywal For His Determination

Suraj Gaywal's video has collected over 2 million views on Instagram

A 23-year-old man from Pune who lost both his legs and one arm in an electric shock in 2016 now participates in many body-building competitions. Suraj Gaywal is a triple amputee bodybuilder who often posts pictures and videos of his progress and inspires his 86.3K followers on Instagram.

Mr Gaywal has participated in various competitions including Sheru Classic 2022, Mr India 2022 and Mr Universe 2022. He is inspiring people to follow their dreams and passion without making excuses.

A video of him is going viral on the internet. The text on the video reads, "PV: Bodybuilding is not a game, it's an emotion."

The video has collected over 2 million views on Instagram and several comments. A user wrote, "You are a motivation for nowadays youngsters to keep rocking bro."

Another user wrote, "hard work never fails my bro keep on rock every day."

"Can be no excuse after seeing this," the third user wrote.

"Keep it up bro," the fourth user wrote.

"Speechless," the fifth user commented.