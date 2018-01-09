Spanish Prisoner, Declared Dead By Three Doctors, Comes Back To Life

Gonzalo Montoya Jimenez's 'dead' body was ready to be opened up for autopsy in a mortuary in Oviedo, Spain. Luckily, a snore saved the 'dead' man's life. What happened in real life was as bizarre as that last sentence.
Authorities told his family that the inmate was thought to have died in his cell at 8 am when he failed to turn up for the morning count, reported La Voz de Asturias. Three doctors who examined the 29-year-old said that the prisoner showed no vital signs, reported Spanish television Telecinco. Having been declared dead by three doctors, the man was put in a body bag and sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.
"They had already marked the body to open it with the scalpel," a furious relative told Il Mattino.
Four hours after being declared dead, forensic experts at the mortuary heard "snoring" sounds from the body bag, according to Il Mattino. The body also moved.
Gonzalo Montoya Jimenez was anything but dead.
An investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the death that wasn't, reported El Espanol.
