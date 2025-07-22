'South Park' Signs $1.5 Billion Streaming Deal, Internet Says, 'Paramount Fired Colbert For This'

Animated comedy show, 'South Park', famous for its no-holds-barred, edgy and satirical takes on current events, featuring foul-mouthed characters, has reached a whopping $1.5 billion deal with Paramount. The studio has agreed to acquire global streaming rights for the show to bring it to the company's digital service, Paramount+, for the first time in the US, as per a report in Variety.

The deal with show's creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, through their Park County production company, values the show's streaming rights at $300 million a year. As part of the deal, the creators have agreed to produce 10 episodes a year.

The development comes in the backdrop of Comedy Central's premiere of the 27th season of "South Park" on Wednesday (Jul 23). South Park" premiered on Comedy Central, a network owned by Paramount, in August 1997, and the fresh deal preserves its status as one of the world's most valuable TV franchises.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the news of the billion-dollar deal, even the die-hard fans were left amazed but added that if there was any show that deserved such a sum, it was South Park.

"$300,000,000 per episode? What the fuck am I doing with my life?" said one user while another added: "That's a shit ton of money just for 5 years and 10 episodes per year."

A third commented: "There's more to this deal besides 10 episodes per year. Paramount will more than likely own the intellectual property of South Park."

A fourth said: "They really fired Colbert and gave South Park the money instead. Beautiful lmao. What a world."

They really fired Colbert and gave South Park the money instead. Beautiful lmao. What a world. pic.twitter.com/Mio1BmnA1e — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 22, 2025

While the deal is massive for the franchise, Mr Parker and Stone are also renegotiating an overall deal with Paramount to continue producing episodes for Comedy Central beyond their current agreement, which runs through 2027. Their previous deal, signed in 2021, was valued at $900 million.