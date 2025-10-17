South Indian-Inspired Pre-Wedding Shoot Goes Viral, Wins Hearts Online

As the trend of weddings has changed in the last few years, tremendous creativity has been seen in pre-wedding and wedding videos too. Sometimes in the valleys of the mountains, sometimes on the sea shore, sometimes on fantasy themes and sometimes based on science fiction, something new and different is seen in every video.

Similarly, another pre-wedding shoot is going viral on social media. In this video that has gone viral, the couple is enthusiastically watching the final version of their shoot, which is completely inspired by South Indian cinema.

The video starts with a scene in which the groom makes a stylish entry with a South Indian movie song. Just as he is about to dance, the bride wakes him up - revealing it was all a dream.

The pre-shoot stole the lime light after it went viral on social media. The video received numerous reactions, with people expressing their love for the couple.

The Instagram reel has got around 17 million views and with 1.3 million people have liked it.

Check out the post here:

Social Media Reaction

Most of the people liked its theme very much. While some viewers appreciated the groom's performance and his expressions, many others loved the fun-filled chemistry of the couple.

One user noted, "So cuteee...he looks like a foreign version of Fahadh Faasil."

Another user praised their acting and wrote, "Acting is good, like a movie."

A third user wrote, "The real soul is crying with happy tears that is pure love."

"Wait..he look like Fahadh Faasilfrom Avesham, especially in white," commented a fourth user.