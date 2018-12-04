Sophie Turner At Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Wedding Inspires Game Of Thrones Jokes

Sophie Turner has inspired a lot of hilarious tweets.

The last few days have seen our social media feeds flooded with happy pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The two got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur over the weekend. Attending what appeared to be a very big fat Indian wedding (we're still waiting for the wedding pictures!) was Sophie Turner, who is best known for playing Sansa Stark in the super-hit TV show Game of Thrones.

Sophie, who is Joe Jonas' fiancee and Priyanka Chopra's soon-to-be sister-in-law, was seen joining in all the celebrations - from cheering with the bride in a picture from the mehendi ceremony to dancing at the sangeet in a red lehenga. However, all Twitter could see was Sansa Stark! In no time at all, Sophie's pictures had inspired a ton of Game of Thrones jokes. We collected some of the best ones for you. Take a look:

A lot of wedding jokes, as expected

The happiest Sansa Stark will ever look at a wedding #NickyankaWeddingpic.twitter.com/Zbg6m8swCn - Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) December 1, 2018

And some about Ramsay Bolton too

Just a lot of Game of Thrones references

They really got sansa stark singing who's the hottest girl in the world... pic.twitter.com/SPPWYgKQ83 - sn (@intro_suz) December 4, 2018

Sansa having a great time out of Winterfell - MaMoyo MaMlilo (@TheLadyGenius) December 3, 2018

Which tweet made you laugh the hardest? Let us know using the comments section below.