Soham Parekh After Moonlighting Accusations: "Have I Completely Sabotaged My Career?"

Suhail Doshi, co-founder of Mixpanel and Playground AI, revealed in his X post that Soham Parekh, the Indian tech professional accused of moonlighting at multiple US-based startups, reached out to him, asking for "genuine advice". The controversy surrounding Parekh, a software engineer, has raised serious questions about remote hiring practices, background checks and the issue of moonlighting in the tech industry.

Soham has reached out. His primary question:



“Asking this as genuine advice since I do really love what I do, have I completely sabotaged my career? What can I do to improve my situation? I am also happy to come clean”



Vox Populi, Vox Dei — Suhail (@Suhail) July 3, 2025

Parekh hasn't made a public statement yet, but privately messaged Doshi, expressing regret and seeking advice on how to improve his situation. "Soham has reached out," Doshi wrote, revealing what exactly Parekh said.

"Asking this as genuine advice since I do really love what I do, have I completely sabotaged my career? What can I do to improve my situation? I am also happy to come clean," Parekh said as per the post.

Parekh holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai and a Master's degree in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology. He claims to have worked at top tech companies like Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia and Alan AI, mostly in engineering and technical roles.

Doshi accused Parekh of scamming startups by working multiple jobs at one time and faking his resume. Doshi fired Parekh within a week of hiring him and warned others about his behaviour, but Parekh allegedly continued working for other startups.

"PSA: there's a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He's been preying on YC companies and more. Beware," Doshi had said. "He hasn't stopped a year later. No more excuses."