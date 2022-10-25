Social Media Users Dish Out Memes As Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM

Rishi Sunak gave his first speech as Prime Minister in Downing Street.

The Twitter users' meme fest, which began on Monday, October 24, hours after Rishi Sunak made history by becoming the country's first prime minister of Indian descent, is still going strong.

Social media users had a field day with hilarious memes. Users have posted memes requesting Sunak to bring the legendary diamond Kohinoor back to India, in addition to displaying how remarkably similar he looks to cricketer Ashish Nehra.

Live Updates: King Charles Appoints Rishi Sunak As New UK PM

Many Indians were also pleased that a man of Indian descent had been elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. On the internet, there are other memes that say things like "Colonised colonising the colonisers."

Check out some amusing tweets, responses, and memes below:

Meanwhile in UK 😀 pic.twitter.com/JxYC7Qz14k — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) October 25, 2022

As #RishiSunak is about become UK PM ,India to send trucks full of Burnol to Pakistan pic.twitter.com/GSm3qbI3O3 — 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝒾𝓁𝑒𝓈𝒽_𝐼𝒩𝒟 भारत🇮🇳 (@Shailesh__IND) October 24, 2022

Our first mission is to bring back our ' Kohinoor '. let's goo #Sunak#Kohinoorpic.twitter.com/UvEwXp6cjt — Teju (@tejasflyingmac) October 24, 2022

If NRN and Sudha move into Dus Number, perhaps it can be called Teen Murti Bhavan — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, in Downing Street, Rishi Sunak delivered his inaugural address as prime minister today. In his speech, Mr Sunak stated that he was appointed to replace Liz Truss in order to "correct" her mistakes.

The former chancellor lauded his predecessor's "restlessness" and her "noble aim" to boost UK economic growth while speaking outside Number 10.

"I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim. And I admired her restlessness to create change,"he said.

"But some mistakes were made — not born of ill will, or bad intentions. Quite the opposite, in fact. But mistakes, nonetheless. And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them."

Mr Sunak promised to keep the pledges stated in the manifesto and to bring the nation together not just through words but also through deeds.