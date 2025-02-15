Pics: Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Visits Taj Mahal With Family

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal along with his family members on Saturday.

Amidst high security, former UK PM Sunak was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, and his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

The former UK Prime Minister toured the Taj Mahal and signed the visitor book along with his wife.

Photo Credit: PTI

"A truly breathtaking visit. Few places in the world can unite like the Taj Mahal. Our children will never forget seeing this... We are so grateful to the warm hospitality. An unforgettable experience for our whole family. Thank you," he said.

His wife, Akshata Murty also cherished the experience and said, "A memory for the ages".

Photo Credit: PTI

People had gathered in large numbers to catch their glimpse.

Rishi Sunak and his family warmly waved at the crowds and greeted them with folded hands.

Photo Credit: PTI

Rishi Sunak, who is in India, had previously attended the fifth and final T20I match of the series between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 2.

On the same day earlier, Former PM Sunak had indulged in a game of "tennis ball cricket".

"No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," he had posted on X.

No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket. pic.twitter.com/UNe6d96AFE — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 2, 2025

On February 1, Rishi Sunak was seen attending the Jaipur Literature Festival along with his wife Akshata Murthy and in-laws Sudha Murthy and Narayan Murthy.

Rishi Sunak served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, from October 2022 to July 2024.

He was previously appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer from February 2020 to July 2022. He was Chief Secretary to the Treasury from July 2019 to February 2020 and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government from January 2018 to July 2019.

Rishi Sunak spent his professional career before politics in business and finance, working internationally. He also co-founded an investment firm working with companies in multiple geographies.

He went to Winchester College and studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. He was also a Fulbright Scholar at Stanford University (USA), where he studied for an MBA.

