'Nobel Laureats Filled With Courage, Integrity': Committee Explains Trump Snub

Donald Trump's desperate bid - which rode on fake claims to have 'sure as hell helped settle the India- Pakistan 'war' among seven others - to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was left in tatters Friday, after the Nobel Committee awarded Colombian pro-democracy activist Maria Corina Machado instead.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes explained why the United States President, from whom an apoplectic Truth Social post is no doubt forthcoming, was overlooked and, possibly, never really in the running for the award.

"I think this committee has seen (every) type of campaign (and) media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people saying what, for them, leads to peace."

"But this committee sits in a room with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So, we base only our decision on the work and will of Alfred Nobel."

The Nobel Committee describing Machado as a 'key, unifying figure', a significant mention in the context of its overlooking Donald Trump as a deemed worthy winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Maria Corina Machado of Colombia (File).

Last year the prize went to Japan's Nihon Hidankyo, a 69-year-old grassroots movement of survivors of the US' bombing Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, campaigning for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

Trump and the White House indulged in a campaign, slammed as 'shameful' by many, that screamed the US President's praises at every conceivable opportunity, including in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly last month that repeated false claims about the Operation Sindoor ceasefire.

India has firmly rubbished any talk of Trump playing a role in cessation of hostilities with Pakistan in May, stating the conflict was halted only after a direct request from that country.

Trump's fantasy-filled claim - the bedrock of his Nobel Peace Prize push - included claims at ending wars between Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

And that doesn't include the war in Ukraine, which Trump declared last year he would end within days of being sworn in as President. Nine months later, there is no sign of that promise.

Of the other 'wars' Trumps has claimed credit for, some of these were not actually that.

The US did have a key role negotiating peace (how long it will hold is anyone's guess) in Gaza and in stopping Israel and Iran trading missile strikes, but many of the others did not involve wars.

And experts argue those that did, such as between Rwanda and DR Congo, have not really stopped.

But that hasn't stopped Trump from claiming outsized 'victories' in each instance, and crediting his 'bash 'em with trade tariffs till they surrender' policy with many of those 'wins'.

A sign of how much Donald Trump was set on winning a Nobel Prize is the bitter rant at his predecessor, Barack Obama, who was awarded the medal in 2009, months after becoming President, for advocating nuclear disarmament and strengthening international diplomacy.

