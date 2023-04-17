''So Beautiful'': Arunachal Chief Minister Shares Video Of Itanagar's Seamless Traffic, Wins Praise

Internet users praised the state's infrastructure

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu often shares stunning posts on his social media handles that highlight his state's unexplored beauty. On Saturday, he took to Twitter to share a video of seamless traffic and a picturesque flyover in the state capital Itanagar.

''So beautiful, indeed! The flow of traffic is exemplary in terms of discipline, which gives us so much satisfaction! Every citizen is an important stakeholder in making city life easier and better. Infra facilities in Itanagar have transformed in recent years. Thank you so much @NabamSahaHina1 for sharing the video. Let us take care of our every city, town, village and of course our pride - Itanagar!'' he wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The 11-second video shows an aerial view of the city as the vehicles are seen moving in an organised fashion. More so, the beauty of the roads is accentuated by the various green patches. Internet users were also left impressed with the video and praised the state's infrastructure. Many also shared their wish to visit the state.

One user wrote, ''In North East, I have seen the traffic discipline is very good. Hardly anybody breaks the traffic rules . No unnecessary honking. Very very rare of any street traffic brawl . And cleanliness is topmost.''

Another commented, ''Looks great sir. Congratulations to you and your team for these kind of infra push.'' A fourth added, ''This is India, yes, not some European city!'' Yet another added, ''Looks like a well-planned one! Cheers.''

Prior to this, Aizawl in Mizoram earned praise from many internet users for managing traffic properly. A video of Aizawl's city traffic showed cars parked on the right side of the road while other cars were seen moving behind each other without honking or overtaking. Almost all riders on the two-wheelers were also seen wearing helmets. Many users were stunned to see such organised traffic movements.

Last year, Mr Khandu shared a spectacular video of a waterfall, located in the state's Dibang Valley, that left internet users mesmerised.