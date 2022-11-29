Watch: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shares Spectacular Video Of Dibang Valley Waterfall

Mr Khandu's post garnered nearly 7,000 views and hundreds of likes.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu often shares stunning posts on his social media handles that highlight his state's unexplored beauty. On Monday, he again shared a spectacular video of a waterfall, located in the state's Dibang Valley, that has left internet users mesmerised.

"Majestic appeal, panoramic view, rejuvenating ambience and spectacular surroundings make Zawru Valley a place not to miss at all. If you have not been to Anini, then you must welcome #NewYear by being in the lap of Mother Nature in our pristine Dibang Valley!" Mr Khandu wrote in the caption of his post.

Watch the video below:

Majestic appeal, panoramic view, rejuvenating ambience and spectacular surroundings make Zawru Valley a place not to miss at all.



If you have not been to Anini, then you must welcome #NewYear by being in the lap of Mother Nature in our pristine Dibang Valley !#DekhoApnaDeshpic.twitter.com/rzDviyfNlq — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 28, 2022

Pema Khandu shared the video as part of the #DekhoApnaPradesh campaign, which was introduced last year to revitalise Arunachal Pradesh's tourist economy. The clip featured spectacular shots of the milky-white waterfall flowing through the mighty mountains.

Internet users simply fell in love with the beauty of the falls and expressed their opinions in the comment section. "Picturesque," wrote one user. "Beauty of Arunachal Pradesh is exceptional," said another.

Viral Video | Train Arrives After 9-Hour Delay, Passengers' Reaction Delights Internet

A third commented, "Nice to see a minister indulging in positive influence, not everything has to be political. This is serving the people too," while a fourth added, "This is the magic of Arunachal and a Leader being young, full of vision and prioritises the foundation of region."

Mr Khandu's post garnered nearly 7,000 views and hundreds of likes.

Meanwhile, as Mr Khandu keeps sharing videos of such beautiful places from the state to promote the #DekhoApnaPradesh campaign, previously he shared a mesmerising video of Yameng Waterfall. Before that, he even shared a video of the pristine landscape of Beghar village in the state's Tawang district. In the clip, the village was surrounded on all sides by mountains, with clouds on top.

Featured Video Of The Day "Both Are Assets": Rahul Gandhi Amid Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot