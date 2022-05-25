Snake Bites Malaysian On Butt As He Plays Video Game During Toilet Time

The snake was non-poisonous. (Unsplash/Representative Photo)

A 28-year-old's unwavering habit of playing mobile games while using the toilet was interrupted when a snake bit him on the backside.

According to Newsweek, Malaysian man Sabri Tazali had been sitting on the toilet playing video games on his phone when the snake struck him. He found out two weeks later that the reptile had left behind teeth fragments in his buttock after he yanked the snake away during their encounter in his house in Selayang.

“After two weeks, I checked the wound area, there were still half of the snake's teeth. It broke probably because I yanked the snake hard,” Mr Tazali told a local Malaysian media outlet, as per Newsweek.

The Malaysian man first shared his experience through his Twitter account. The 28-year-old described the incident as an unfortunate moment and further informed that it took place in March.

Also Read | Scientists Discover Beautiful New Species Of Rare Burrowing Snake In Paraguay

Mr Tazali explained that he often spends about 15 minutes playing games on his mobile device while defecating. However, on March 28, he stood up in shock only to find that the snake had latched itself to his buttock. Panicking, Mr Tazali pulled the reptile off and rushed to leave the bathroom, smashing the door in the process.

As per Newsweek, he said that he was relieved when he found out that the snake was a non-poisonous one and the bite wasn't painful. He immediately called the nearby Fire and Rescue Department, following which the snake, reportedly a python, was captured.

Mr Tazali went to a hospital, where he was given an anti-tetanus shot. He reportedly said that this was the first time that such an incident occurred in his housing area since his family has been living there for 40 years.

Also Read | Kerala Restaurant Shut Down After Customer Finds Snake Skin In Food

Following the unfortunate scene, Mr Tazali got the toilet bowl changed in his bathroom, opting for a white one. He said that even though the incident took place almost two months back, he is still recovering from his initial shock. The 28-year-old told the media outlet that he was so shaken that he avoided using the toilet in his house for around two weeks, using the toilet of a local mosque instead.