Smriti Irani's Touching Tribute For Her 'Daadu' On Instagram

A picture shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram this morning to share a touching tribute for her grandfather, whom she referred to as "Daadu" in her post. Ms Irani shared an old photograph of her grandfather for 'Throwback Thursday' and wrote: "He left me on 19th May 1989.. Daadu."

She then went on to write a short and thoughtful note, saying that her grandfather taught her all about "life, love, duty and sacrifice."

"There are times I miss him in celebrations, there are times I miss him when the chips are down," wrote Ms Irani. "And then there are times when I know he never left me for everything I find the capacity to do in life is him and his belief in me."

She concluded her note by saying that she is grateful for the adventure of being his "Naatni" or grandchild and adding the hashtag #TBT. Take a look at her post below:

Ms Irani's Instagram tribute for her grandfather collected over 9,000 'likes' within an hour of being posted.

"Very well written straight from the heart," wrote one person in the comments section. "Grandparents are the best... And there presence in our thoughts makes everything possible," said another.

"Wow! Is that a leopard with your daadu?" a third commenter asked, referring to the picture she posted in which a big cat appears to be lying calmly next to Ms Irani's grandfather.

Last Thursday, Ms Irani had shared an old picture of herself for 'Throwback Thursday'.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.