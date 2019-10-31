Smriti Irani, Shabana Azmi Light Up Insta With #ThrowbackThursday Pics

Smriti Irani and Shabana Azmi both shared throwback pics on Instagram this morning.

Throwback Thursday is a popular Internet trend where people share old photographs on social media, often with the hashtag #ThrowbackThursday or #TBT. Many social media users are making the best use of Thursday by sharing old pics, and Union Minister Smriti Irani is among them. This morning, Ms Irani, 43, took a trip down memory lane and posted an old photograph on Instagram, much to the delight of her 6 lakh followers.

"Yaadein... kuch nayi, kuch purani (Memories... some new, some old)," she captioned the lovely throwback pic which shows her in white. She also added the hashtag "#tbt" to her post.

Ms Irani's photograph collected over 12,000 'likes' within an hour of being posted, along with a ton of comments complimenting her. "Beautiful," said one person, while another wrote "So pretty.

Actress Shabana Azmi also made the best use of Throwback Thursday and posted a black and white picture from "a long time ago!"

Her pic has collected over 3,000 'likes' and many comments. "This one is a gem ma'am," said Swara Bhasker, while actor Sehban Azim compared Ms Azmi to her father, renowned poet Kaifi Azmi, and wrote: "Like father like daughter!"

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora's throwback picture this Thursday is viral with over 88,000 'likes' in just three hours. In the photo, Malaika Arora shines in an off-shoulder yellow dress as she looks away from the camera.

These are not the only TBT photos that have stopped traffic on Instagram today. Actress and Member of Parliament Kirron Kher also shared a then-and-now post to wish her son Sikandar Kher on his birthday. The first picture in her post is an old one where Ms Kher smiles for the camera, while the second is a more recent selfie.

Are you sharing anything for #ThrowbackThursday? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.