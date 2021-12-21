Smriti Irani's 'One Single Slap' From Mom Gyaan Prompts Bata Chappal Comments

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a post sent to her by her mother.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram on Monday night to share with the world a hilarious picture that was sent to her by her mother. A child of the '80s, Ms Irani's post refers to what it was like growing up during that time - and it has left hundreds of Instagram users amused and nostalgic in equal measures.

"When I was a kid, they didn't take me to a psychologist... My mom was able to open my chakra, stabilize my karma and clean my aura with one single slap," read the pic shared by Smriti Irani.

The union minister revealed in the caption of her post that the pic was sent to her by her mother. "My ma gleefully shared this with me ... aur kis kis ki mataji ne aise aura clean ki hai kripaya haath uthayein (Please raise your hand if you have had your aura cleaned like this by your mother)," she wrote. "PS: Ma, love you," she added.

The post has garnered over 32,000 'likes' and more than 1,300 comments since being shared on Instagram last night. In the comments section, many agreed with the union minister.

"Meri mata ji to abhi bhi aisa he karti hai (My mother still does this)," joked actor Anupam Kher.

"Mam bohot baar hamara bhi aura clean kiya ma ne (Ma'am my mother cleaned my aura a lot of times)," quipped one Instagram user, to which Ms Irani responded: "Swachhta abhiyaan, mummy style (Cleanliness campaign, Mummy style)."

She also agreed with a user who said "That's why '80s and '90s people know more manners, discipline than today's kids."

Bata slippers also found a special mention in the comments section.

Take a look at some more reactions to the post below:

Smriti Irani is an active Instagram user with over a million followers on the platform, where she regularly shares funny posts as well as updates about her family and friends.