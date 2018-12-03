Smriti Irani's Monday Mantra? A Health Campaign After Election Campaign

Smriti Irani shared a throwback picture on Instagram.

Union minister Smriti Irani is well known for her funny Instagram posts peppered with witty one-liners, throwback photos and even memes. We know by now, thanks to these posts, that she dislikes Mondays as much as most of us do! Her latest Instagram post, however, contains an inspirational 'Monday mantra'.

This morning, Ms Irani took to Instagram to share a throwback picture that showed her posing with Mona Irani, her husband Zubin Irani's ex-wife.

"While Mona Irani can still fit into her old jeans I can barely get 1 leg into mine," Ms Irani captioned the picture. She then added her Monday mantra, promising to get started on a "health campaign" for herself after the campaign is over for five state elections. After voting on Friday in Rajasthan and Telangana, results will be declared for the state polls on December 11.

"#MondayMantra -- after election campaign for colleagues start health campaign for self," wrote Ms Irani.

The post has collected over 4,000 'likes' and a ton of comments, including one from her old friend Ekta Kapoor, who wrote "Ur smile is still d bessssst."

This is not the first time that Ms Irani has used hilarious captions and pictures to talk about exercise and fitness.

In October, she shared a well-loved Gangs Of Wasseypur meme to talk about exercise:

Before that, she had also used a GIF from her popular TV showKyunki... to quip about weight loss.

Let us know what you think of her Monday mantra using the comments section below.