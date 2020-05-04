Smriti Irani Takes Instagram's Viral 'Guess The Gibberish' Challenge

Smriti Irani took part in the "Guess the Gibberish" challenge.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram on Sunday to participate in a challenge that is going viral on the photo and video sharing platform. Ms Irani took part in Guess the Gibberish - a challenge that appears as an AR filter on Instagram. Participants have to make sense of the seemingly nonsensical words that appear on their screens and guess the word or phrase they sound like to ace this viral challenge.

Smriti Irani, 44, joined thousands of other Instagram users as she decided to try her hand at Guess the Gibberish. She took the challenge twice and posted the results in Instagram stories that are delighting her 8 lakh followers.

For the first part, Ms Irani was asked to guess the phrase that sounded like "ail huck each arm". She managed to ace it within seconds:

For her second time taking the challenge, the words that appeared on her screen were "Huge act mend". While Ms Irani guessed "Hugh Jackman", Instagram revealed the correct answer to be - bizarrely enough - Ryan Reynolds.

You can watch the video on her Instagram.

Smriti Irani is an active Instagram user who often shares memes, throwback pics and thoughtful posts on the platform. On Sunday, the Union Minister of Textiles had also shared pics of two woven Ikat face masks to support weavers. "Weaving new possibilities #supportweavers #makeinindia #handcraftedinindia," she wrote while sharing the pics.

She had earlier urged her followers to stitch face masks at home during the lockdown in a series of Instagram stories that showed her stitching a mask.