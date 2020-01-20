Smriti Irani Shares Hilarious Insta Story On The Dangers Of Exercise

A meme shared by Smriti Irani describes the dangers of exercise.

The latest meme shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani is sure to make many laugh out loud - especially those who have already abandoned their New Year resolution to exercise more. Ms Irani shared the meme on Instagram stories this morning and it described the many dangers of exercise - shortness of breath, sweating, flushed skin and a racing heartbeat, among others.

The meme features what seems to be one of Ms Irani's favourite fictional creatures - an adorable yellow minion from the hit Despicable Me movie franchise. "I exercised once, but found out I was allergic to it!" reads the meme. "My skin flushed and my heart raced. Got sweaty and short of breath. Very dangerous."

Take a look at Smriti Irani's Insta story below:

A meme shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram

This is not the first time that Ms Irani, known for her Insta humour game, has shared a meme featuring a minion. Take a look at some of the others:

Smriti Irani is known for her eclectic Instagram feed - a mix of family photos, funny memes, thoughtful posts and informative tidbits. Two days ago, she had revealed her hidden talent in an Instagram post which showed her painting.