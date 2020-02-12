Smriti Irani Cooks Egg Fried Rice For Husband. See Her Pic-By-Pic Guide

Actor, producer, politician, painter - Union Minister Smriti Irani has worn many hats. This time, she has wowed her Instagram followers with her cooking skills. After recently whipping up hakka noodles and chicken manchurian for her daughter, Ms Irani cooked egg fried rice for her husband Zubin Irani on Tuesday. She also shared the recipe.
Smriti Irani shared a pic-by-pic guide to making egg fried rice for her 7 lakh Instagram followers. She shared the seven-step recipe on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, beginning by writing that it's not "only bachchas" who make food-related farmaish (requests).
"Presenting egg fried rice prep for @iamzfi," wrote Ms Irani, tagging her husband.
Step 1: Finely chop ginger, carrots and onions.
Step 2: Chop spring onions
Step 3: Soak shiitake mushrooms in hot water
Step 4: Boil the rice
Step 5: Fry the veggies till they are soft, along with egg. "Don't over do," cautioned Ms Irani.
Step 6: Add rice, oyster sauce, light soy sauce, salt and black pepper.
Step 7: Enjoy egg fried rice.
Ms Irani often shares hilarious memes and throwback pictures on her eclectic Insta feed. On Monday, she had shared a pic posing with a young girl in the Central Hall of Parliament, promising to campaign for her first election.
