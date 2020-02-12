Smriti Irani Cooks Egg Fried Rice For Husband. See Her Pic-By-Pic Guide

Smriti Irani cooked egg fried rice for her husband on Tuesday.

Actor, producer, politician, painter - Union Minister Smriti Irani has worn many hats. This time, she has wowed her Instagram followers with her cooking skills. After recently whipping up hakka noodles and chicken manchurian for her daughter, Ms Irani cooked egg fried rice for her husband Zubin Irani on Tuesday. She also shared the recipe.

Smriti Irani shared a pic-by-pic guide to making egg fried rice for her 7 lakh Instagram followers. She shared the seven-step recipe on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, beginning by writing that it's not "only bachchas" who make food-related farmaish (requests).

"Presenting egg fried rice prep for @iamzfi," wrote Ms Irani, tagging her husband.

Step 1: Finely chop ginger, carrots and onions.

Screenshot of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

Step 2: Chop spring onions

Screenshot of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

Step 3: Soak shiitake mushrooms in hot water

Screenshot of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

Step 4: Boil the rice

Screenshot of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

Step 5: Fry the veggies till they are soft, along with egg. "Don't over do," cautioned Ms Irani.

Screenshot of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

Step 6: Add rice, oyster sauce, light soy sauce, salt and black pepper.

Screenshot of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

Step 7: Enjoy egg fried rice.

Screenshot of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

Ms Irani often shares hilarious memes and throwback pictures on her eclectic Insta feed. On Monday, she had shared a pic posing with a young girl in the Central Hall of Parliament, promising to campaign for her first election.

What do you think of Smriti Irani's egg fried rice recipe? Let us know using the comments section.

