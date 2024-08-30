'Smell Is Horrendous': Plane Passenger Appalled As Couple Changes Baby's 'Poopy Diaper' At Seat

Redditors weighed in on the passenger's situation with their own thoughts. (Representational)

When travelling on a plane, passengers should follow some basic etiquette and do their best to accommodate and not disturb or trouble anyone seated around them. However, recently a plane passenger was left appalled after a couple changed their baby's dirty diaper at their seats on board a Delta flight. In a Reddit post shared to the popular "r/delta" subreddit, the passenger detailed the inflight incident. "The people in the row in front of me are changing a poopy diaper in their seats," the plane passenger wrote.

"Anyone ever experienced this? The smell is horrendous. There's no reason not to do this in the bathroom," they added. In the comments section, the passenger also said that the stench was so offensive that they "moved back a couple of rows to an empty seat". Fortunately, a flight attendant came to the rescue shortly thereafter. "The FA noticed I had moved and asked why so I explained. She was mortified and thanked me for telling her," the traveller recalled.

"She told the father it was unsanitary and he needed to do that in the bathroom and thankfully he just said ok and didn't throw a fit," the passenger further stated.

The post shared just a few days back quickly sparked a discussion in the comments section. Redditors weighed in on the passenger's situation with their own thoughts. Nearly 700 people reacted to the traveller's account, with some 400 people writing individual comments about it. Many pointed out that the parents' actions were unsanitary.

"Thank you for the reminder to bring sanitizing wipes on all flights!" wrote one user. "Experienced this on a night flight. The smell literally woke everybody up. The FA came yelling at the mom telling her she needs to go to the bathroom. But the damage was already done and it took some time to get rid of the smell," shared another.

"I'm not even remotely surprised. I saw a mother change her baby on a food court table in a mall once. People/parents with newborns are often entitled, clueless, and disgusting," commented a third user.

"Pro tip: always carry a mask and small travel jar or Vicks vapor rub. Or other self-approved smelly-good stuff. Essential oils work great too, but can be messy," suggested a fourth Redditor.

"This is definitely a biohazard, especially if the child is having intentional issues. Glad you let the FA know so they can address it," commented another.