Sloth Bear Chases Away 2 Tigers At Ranthambore. Incredible Video Is Viral

A video shows a sloth bear scaring away two tigers.

An incredible video shows a fearless sloth bear at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan chasing away two tigers. The old video went viral on social media again after it was shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani on Tuesday.

The video begins by showing one tiger stealthily approaching the bear, who, seemingly unfazed, stands up on its hind legs to chase the big cat away. As the tiger retreats and is joined by another tiger sitting nearby, the sloth bear follows and manages to scare both of them.

The footage shows the bear raising itself on its hind legs to intimidate the tigers, who seem confused by the turn of events and stop pursuing their prey. The video ends with the bear, triumphant in victory, running away as one tiger watches.

"This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan's @ranthamborepark," wrote Mr Nathwani while sharing the video. "Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off!"

Watch the video below:

This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan's @ranthamborepark. Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off! #Wildlife is full of such wonders & surprises.@ParveenKaswan@WWFINDIApic.twitter.com/bbyfP6uFuZ — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 21, 2020

Since being shared online one day ago, the video has been viewed over 28,000 times on the microblogging platform. It has also collected a ton of stunned responses, with many saying that the tigers looked like cubs or sub-adults.

Amazing! — Himanshu Kaushik, IAS (@HimanshuK_IAS) January 22, 2020

Normally two tigers together could mean they are Sub Adults, unless their mother is around. Looks like that since they left without attacking or giving a fight 🤔 — Baba Krishnamohan R (@baba_kr) January 21, 2020

The tigers will “bear” this in mind the next time they hunt — sandy (@sandy61974399) January 21, 2020

The video first appeared online over a month ago, when it was shared on YouTube by Ranthambore National Park.

This is not the first time that Ranthambore tigers have left social media users awed. In October last year, a video of two tigers fighting over a tigress had gone viral online.