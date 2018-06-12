Six-Foot Snake Found At UNESCO World Heritage Site Agra Fort Rising temperatures often force snakes out of their natural habitats to find relief from the heat.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The snake was found inside the control room of a sound and light show held at the fort



"The staff was packing up after the evening show when they spotted the snake in the control room," Mr. Akram, Booking Counter Manager at the fort was quoted as saying.



The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department staff found the rat snake amidst a pile of unused wires inside the control room.



After ensuring that the area was cordoned off, a three-member team carefully transferred the snake into a safe transport container. Although non-venomous, the rat snake are known to be quick and easily excitable, and may bite if threatened. Therefore, the rescuers exercised caution while approaching the snake as they wanted to avoid cornering or alarming it.



The snake was kept under observation for a few hours and later released into the wild. Rising temperatures often force snakes out of their natural habitats to find relief from the heat.



Last year, a



