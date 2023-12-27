Sikh Taxi Driver In Australia Returns $8000 He Found In His Car, Internet Reacts

Netizens expressed admiration and gratitude for his actions.

A Sikh gentleman, employed as a taxi driver in Melbourne, Australia, for over three decades, is making headlines for his integrity. Charanjit Singh Atwal went above and beyond by returning approximately 8,000 Australian dollars (around Rs 4.53 lakh) to a passenger who had inadvertently left the cash in the backseat of his taxi.

Charanjit Singh Atwal told 9 News Melbourne that he keeps finding things left behind by passengers in his car. Recently, he discovered around $8,000 in the backseat and immediately took the cash to the police. He said the thought of keeping the cash never crossed his mind.

When he was asked if he got a reward in return from the owner, he replied, "No, I don't need a reward."

Mr Atwal's story quickly went viral on the internet and the netizens expressed admiration and gratitude for his actions.

A user commented, "It's positive stories like this that will encourage others to do good as well."

Another user wrote, "He is blessed, and his honesty and good deed will be returned to him tenfold."

"What a good man," said a user.



