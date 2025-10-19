Shocking Video Shows Disposable Containers Being Washed On Train For Reuse, Railways Reacts

A shocking video from the Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express (16601) shows a man washing used disposable containers, probably with the intention of using them again. The video, which highlights concerns about hygiene and food safety standards on Indian trains, sparked outrage on social media, with users calling it "filth disguised as service in Express trains".

Notably, Indian Railways has taken steps to improve food safety, such as installing cameras in kitchens to monitor food preparation and mandatory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification for catering units. The authorities also do regular audits to ensure hygiene and quality standards, but what happened in the Amrit Bharat Express serves as a reminder that more needs to be done.

Meanwhile, Railway authorities have taken note of the incident, with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stating on X (formerly Twitter): "After taking the matter very seriously, the vendor has been identified and removed immediately. The process to cancel the license of the licensee is underway, along with a heavy fine being imposed."

Social media reaction

"Washing used containers in a train sink then serving food again is filth disguised as service in Express trains. This is how standards collapse as management turns blind,passengers get sick & nobody is held to account. This country deserves real hygiene,not this public health disaster," said one user.

"Its high time with these contractors. Lot of complaints on social media for bad food, high price even bulling by vendors. Recently my relative visited Shatabdi and through all food because of bad quality. They confirm everyone regret buying food and through it. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia should act strictly on it before all good work again turn worse. Not necessarily they need written complaint, Babus can act on social post info as well," another user wrote.

"Once, on the Rajdhani Express, I saw pantry staff using used plastic trays from other compartments. They jerked them on the floor near the toilet and then put food on them before serving it. It was shocking and extremely unhygienic," a third stated.