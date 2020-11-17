Shocking Video Shows A Huge Chunk Of Cliff Collapsing Near Beachgoers

A part of a cliff collapsed in Canary Islands in Spain.

A huge chunk of a cliff collapsed on top of holiday caravans in Spain's Canary Islands on Saturday afternoon. A terrifying video shows onlookers screaming as rocks rained down and dust rose up just a few feet away from them.

According to the Daily Mail, a major emergency was declared on the island of La Gomera amid fears that campers could be trapped in rubble after the the cliff's collapse. The dramatic scene unfolded on the Argaga beach in the popular resort of Valle Gran Rey and was witnessed by holidaymakers on the beach.

Angel Victor Torres, President of the Canary Islands, shared a video of the collapse urging people to stay away. "Dangerous and prohibited access site. Although it seems stabilized, there are cracks, so the risk of repetition exists. Maximum precaution and all support for the island of La Gomera," he wrote on Twitter while sharing the video, which shows a gigantic part of the cliff giving way and falling to the ground. In the footage, the person filming runs away as rocks fall just a few feet away from them.

Desplazados efectivos de seguridad y perros especializados en búsqueda de personas al lugar. Sitio peligroso y de prohibido acceso. Aunque parezca estabilizado, hay grietas, con lo que el riesgo de repetición existe. Máxima precaución y todo el apoyo a la isla de La Gomera. pic.twitter.com/yx7NIDF7By — Ángel Víctor Torres (@avtorresp) November 14, 2020

The footage has been viewed over 2.7 lakh times on the microblogging platform, where people have reacted with shock to the sight of the cliff falling down.

The Canarian Weekly reported that two helicopters, the Guardia Civil, local police, the Valle Gran Rey firefighters, Civil Protection, and AEA (rescue service) personnel were all deployed to help with search and rescue after the disaster.

Emergency workers said that there were no victims, although a couple of people have not been accounted for and are being traced.