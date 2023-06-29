Shocking Video Shows A Girl Being Badly Thrashed By Two Women In A UK Park

The women were seen punching and kicking the girl on the floor as she tried to protect her head with her hands.

The police have begun inquiries into the incident.

Security officers have launched an investigation into a distressing video that depicts two women punching and kicking a teenage girl repeatedly in a park in Leicestershire.

The video, which was uploaded to Twitter yesterday by Deano (@Deanceejay13), depicts two other females pushing a girl down in a park in Station Road, Ashby, on Saturday.

The Twitter user claimed in the caption that the girl was his younger step sister.

"This happened to my younger step sister this weekend... wouldn't say boo to a ghost, yet pissed-up girls in the park jumped her? Everyone, share this, please," he tweeted.

Watch the video here:

The user mentioned Ashby-de-la-Zouch as the location of the incident in the comment area.

"Officers from the Leicestershire Police are aware of this video, are carrying out further inquiries into the incident, and will speak to those involved. We would ask anyone with information about the incident to contact us, quoting reference 23*392390," tweeted the Police department.

The video has received a very critical reaction from social media users. They all criticised it and demanded strict action against it.

"Why are the police not involved? I hope your step sister was checked out at the hospital. She took a lot of blows there, wish her well," commented a user.

