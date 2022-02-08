Watch: Cop Rescues Dog From Burning Car, Internet Calls Him 'True Hero'

A cop rescued a dog from a burning car in Colorado, US.

Loving a dog is one thing. Saving a dog's life is a bigger task. Recently, a sheriff's deputy in Colorado, US, is receiving all the love from social media users. Reason? The officer was able to save a dog that was trapped in a burning car. Bodycam footage of the incident, which took place on January 22, was released by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on their official Facebook page. In the video, we see the footage as well as an interview of the intervening officer, Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Gregorek. In the clip, Mr Gregorek arrives at the site after receiving a call about a vehicle on fire. On arriving at the site, the deputy begins to break the window panes of the car with a baton.

At first, we see dense fumes rising from within the vehicle. We hear the owner of the car shouting in a panic about his dog, Hank, that is stuck inside.

The rescuers finally rush to the back windshield and break it. The owner calls out to his dog and we get to see Hank for the first time. However, when the owner tries to bring it out through the opening, he is unable to do so either out of exhaustion or because of the thick smoke rolling out of the car. After two attempts, the owner leaves the windshield and lets the deputy rescue the dog. Mr Gregorek then begins to pull out Hank from the car.

After bringing Hank out of the car's rear, the deputy let him run to a nearby pile of snow to cool it off.

The department posted the video and wrote in the caption, "The video speaks for itself. What a phenomenal ending to a scary situation for all."

Till now, the post has been viewed over 4.2 billion times. It has been liked by about 8,100 viewers and has received 955 comments. Watch the video here:

Mr Grogorek, as per a New York Post report, said, "My thought at that point was, “He's coming out with me regardless of whatever else might be happening”".

He added, "Hank comes to the back window, he's salivating, you can tell that he's in distress. [The] owner was trying to pull him out, not successfully...That's his baby, I am not going to get in his way while he's trying to rescue his baby but the second he opens up an opening for me I just went in there and grabbed on and his body had already started to tense up, so I knew he was really in a bad way."

Facebook viewers appreciated the deputy's "wonderful" efforts. They also called him "a true hero".