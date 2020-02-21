She Was Randomly Asked To Sing 'Shallow'. Her Rendition Blew People Away

Over 39 million views for Charlotte Awbery's rendition of 'Shallow'.

Charlotte Awbery's renditon of 'Shallow' has gone massively viral online.

A star was born the moment Kevin Freshwater, an online talk show host and prankster, approached a woman on a London train station and asked her to sing. He was playing a game called "Finish the Lyrics", and challenged her to complete a verse from Lady Gaga's iconic 'Shallow'.

The woman he approached on the subway, later identified as Charlotte Awbery, has blown everyone away with her rendition of the 2018 song.

As she begins, Kevin himself sounds surprised and exclaims "Wow", before encouraging her to keep going. Charlotte, a professional singer-songwriter, then breaks into song - and her incredible rendition of 'Shallow' has stunned everyone.

Her video was first posted on Facebook, where it collected 15 million views. It was then shared on other social media platforms. On Twitter, it has garnered a staggering 24 million views.

Watch Charlotte Awbery's crazy viral rendition of 'Shallow' below:

The video has stunned many, with some saying that Charlotte Awbery gave Lady Gaga a run for her money.

The rendition was so good, some people are convinced it was staged

"I was blown away and lost for words," Kevin Freshwater told Today after his video went viral. "I'm grateful that I have a platform to be able to showcase her amazing talent to the world."

This is not the first time the Internet has helped a singer on their way to fame. Closer home, Ranu Mondal had gone viral for singing a Lata Mangeshkar song at a West Bengal railway station.

