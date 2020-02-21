She Was Randomly Asked To Sing 'Shallow'. Her Rendition Blew People Away

Charlotte Awbery's renditon of 'Shallow' has gone massively viral online.

A star was born the moment Kevin Freshwater, an online talk show host and prankster, approached a woman on a London train station and asked her to sing. He was playing a game called "Finish the Lyrics", and challenged her to complete a verse from Lady Gaga's iconic 'Shallow'.

The woman he approached on the subway, later identified as Charlotte Awbery, has blown everyone away with her rendition of the 2018 song.

As she begins, Kevin himself sounds surprised and exclaims "Wow", before encouraging her to keep going. Charlotte, a professional singer-songwriter, then breaks into song - and her incredible rendition of 'Shallow' has stunned everyone.

Her video was first posted on Facebook, where it collected 15 million views. It was then shared on other social media platforms. On Twitter, it has garnered a staggering 24 million views.

Watch Charlotte Awbery's crazy viral rendition of 'Shallow' below:

This guy challenged strangers to ‘finish the lyrics' and this woman passing by started belting out Shallow like she was performing at the Oscars, literally flawless 😭



📹: Kevin Freshwater pic.twitter.com/P8Vn5qj4Nn — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) February 18, 2020

The video has stunned many, with some saying that Charlotte Awbery gave Lady Gaga a run for her money.

Lady Gaga who? This literally gave me chills — Shoeb | fan account (@KXTYSHOEB) February 18, 2020

OMG! 😲 She's incredible! Such an Amazing voice. I was speechless. 😶 — Donna Powers (@donnak831) February 20, 2020

The rendition was so good, some people are convinced it was staged

Did he ask anyone else to sing? This looks like a set up to me. — Putin Kiss My Grits 🌊🍑 🇺🇸 (@livetweettweet) February 19, 2020

Because it's staged, dummy — Thots'n'prayers (@dirtmerchant191) February 19, 2020

"I was blown away and lost for words," Kevin Freshwater told Today after his video went viral. "I'm grateful that I have a platform to be able to showcase her amazing talent to the world."

This is not the first time the Internet has helped a singer on their way to fame. Closer home, Ranu Mondal had gone viral for singing a Lata Mangeshkar song at a West Bengal railway station.