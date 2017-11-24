LIVE Updates: 'Incident' Reported At London's Oxford Circus Tube, 3 Stations Closed

Here are the live updates of London Oxford Circus Tube incident:
To date police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or causalities. Officers continue to work with colleagues from British Transport Police in the area of Oxford Circus. Updates will be provided as soon as we have them. If you are in building stay in a building, if you are on the street in Oxford Street leave the area. Officers are continuing to search the area.
At this stage, we have received one report of a woman sustaining a minor injury when leaving Oxford Circus station. There are no other reported casualties. More updates to follow.- BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017
London's police force said they had received reports that shots had been fired on Oxford Street and in the nearby underground station, which they were responding to as if it might be terrorist-related.
London's police urged people on Oxford Street to go inside while they dealt with an ongoing incident.
Live Video: London's Oxford Circus underground station evacuated, armed police on scene. pic.twitter.com/JHdnTx7GQm- Idris Al Oso (@Idrisaloso) November 24, 2017
We were called at 1643 to an incident at Oxford Circus tube. Three fire engines & 15 firefighters are in attendance. Please avoid the area. Follow @BTP & @metpoliceuk for more information #OxfordStreet- London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 24, 2017