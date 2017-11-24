LIVE Updates: 'Incident' Reported At London's Oxford Circus Tube, 3 Stations Closed

World | Posted by | Updated: November 24, 2017 23:35 IST
British police is investigating the "incident" and have asked commuters to avoid the area.

London:  London's Oxford Circus underground station's main shopping district was evacuated on Friday evening after British police reported of an -incident-. Armed police were on the scene and are investigating the incident, according to witnesses. Commuters have been asked to avoid the area for the time being. 
 

Here are the live updates of London Oxford Circus Tube incident: 




Nov 24, 2017
23:19 (IST)
Three stations closed at London Oxford Circus. However, there are no evidence of shots having being fired.

Nov 24, 2017
23:14 (IST)

To date police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or causalities. Officers continue to work with colleagues from British Transport Police in the area of Oxford Circus. Updates will be provided as soon as we have them. If you are in building stay in a building, if you are on the street in Oxford Street leave the area. Officers are continuing to search the area. 

Nov 24, 2017
23:12 (IST)
One woman injured. No reports of casualties yet. 
Nov 24, 2017
23:11 (IST)

London's police force said they had received reports that shots had been fired on Oxford Street and in the nearby underground station, which they were responding to as if it might be terrorist-related.


Nov 24, 2017
23:06 (IST)
Nov 24, 2017
23:04 (IST)
Nov 24, 2017
23:01 (IST)
Nov 24, 2017
22:56 (IST)

Oxford Circus and Bond Street Tube remain shut


Nov 24, 2017
22:52 (IST)

The British Transport Police or BTP said the station has been evacuated and has been closed for now.

