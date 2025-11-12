Woman Swaps Medical Sales For Nannying, Finds Fortune And Freedom In Rs 1 Crore Job

At 28, Cassidy O'Hagan enjoys a life filled with travel, luxury, and financial success, all while working as a nanny to a billionaire family. The Colorado native spends her winters in Aspen, summers in the Hamptons, and vacations in destinations like the Maldives, Dubai, and India, often flying on a private jet.

According to Business Insider, O'Hagan receives several perks, including health insurance, meals prepared by a private chef, paid vacations, and even a dedicated "nanny wardrobe".

Her journey began in 2019 when she took up nannying while preparing for medical school. However, she later shifted to a corporate job in medical sales, earning around Rs 60 lakh annually. Within a year, she felt drained and decided to return to her previous role, realising that childcare suited her nurturing and service-orientated nature better.

Today, she earns between $150,000 and $250,000 (Rs 1.3-Rs 2 crore annually), more than double her former salary, while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

O'Hagan's story reflects a wider Gen Z trend of moving away from conventional corporate paths in search of personal satisfaction and flexibility. A 2025 Deloitte survey revealed that only 6% of Gen Z professionals aspire for leadership roles, with many preferring a lifestyle-focused career approach.

With the global rise in the number of ultra-wealthy individuals, demand for personal staff such as nannies, chefs, and assistants has also increased, offering unconventional yet lucrative opportunities like O'Hagan's.