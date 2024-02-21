''She Is The Coolest'': Delhi University College Principal Walks The Ramp, Dances With Students At Fest

Gargi College's annual cultural festival Reverie was held from February 13 to February 15

A video of Delhi University's Gargi College principal walking the ramp with students and dancing at the annual cultural fest has gone viral, delighting internet users. The video shared by a student shows Dr Sangeeta Bhatia, dressed in a beautiful saree, walking the ramp alongside two students. As the video progresses, the trio then breaks into a dance to 'High Heels' by Jaz Dhami and Honey Singh, taking everyone by surprise.

Notably, Gargi College's annual cultural festival Reverie was held from February 13 to February 15, 2024. Several competitive events were also held as part of the fest. One event was a unique fashion exhibition, featuring teachers and students strutting down the runway together.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Madhushree. It was captioned as ''Reverie even made our principal dance.''

Since being shared three days back, the video has taken Instagram by storm, amassing more than 2.8 million views, 1.4 lakh likes, and close to a thousand comments. Several users loved the video and expressed their delight in the comments section. Many hailed the inclusive and vibrant culture of Gargi College and admired the principal's energetic participation in the college fest.

One user wrote, ''Our principal is the sweetest person ever''. Another commented, ''She is the coolest.''

A third said, ''Principal ma'am rocked, students shocked.''

A fourth wrote, ''Yo Yo Honey Singh always rocks.'' A fifth added, ''God I wished I had such kind of faculty.''