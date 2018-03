Shashi Tharoor Tweets Mahavir Jayanti Wishes With Buddha Pic, Trolled

Thank You. But Shashi you have put Bhagwan Gautam Buddh 's pic ISO of Bhagwan Mahavir 's. Thanks. — Jiggs (@Sootradhar) March 29, 2018

Thank you so much sir and same to you, but that photo is not of #LordMahavir it's of Gautam Buddha. As you know, Jainism and Buddhism are two different religions. :) — Shubham Jain (@Imshubham_jain) March 29, 2018

The author of several books on India, Indian history, and one titled Why I Am A Hindu has put a Gautam Buddha pic to wish Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti pic.twitter.com/lOKtxxW2Ee — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) March 29, 2018

Sir, google hi kar lete. — Incognito_River (@Incognito_River) March 29, 2018

Happy Diwali pic.twitter.com/hIV3p7DCI4 — Gujarati Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) March 29, 2018

Here's the source for my picture: https://t.co/OrNVaFsJqd

Authentic, accepted alternatives most welcome. At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have! https://t.co/vYHNgeeY22 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2018

Seems @ZeeNews has deleted their erroneous image. But i believe in owning up to my mistakes & not concealing the evidence of my errors. So my mistake (&the chortling that followed) is there for all to see. Honesty (as @stevesmith49 &co have found out) is always the best policy. https://t.co/8h1pfNYN8V — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2018

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was left embarrassed after Twitterati pointed out he had mistakenly posted a picture of Buddha while wishing his followers on Mahavir Jayanti. Mr Tharoor was trolled for the error, which he first briefly defended and later conceded. Instead of deleting the tweet, however, the politician said he was choosing to leave it up on Twitter, explaining that "honesty is always the best policy." Mahavir Jayanti is the most important festival for the Jain community. This year, it falls on March 29 (today). It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the last Tirthankara or saviour and spiritual teacher, in Jainism.Mr Tharoor tweeted the Mahavir Jayanti wishes early this morning:Twitterati were quick to point out Mr Tharoor's faux pas:And troll him as well:At first, Mr Tharoor appeared to defend his tweet, pointing to the source of his image:Then after realising his mistake, the Congress MP tweeted: "Ttypos yesterday, Mahavira today.... Will take a break" (sic). Soon, Mr Tharoor began tagging and calling out other media houses for using the wrong images, welcoming them to "the club of mistaken Mahavira pictures"Replying to his critics, Mr Tharoor, a social media favourite, finally wrote: "I believe in owning up to my mistakes & not concealing the evidence of my errors... Honesty (as @stevesmith49 & co have found out) is always the best policy."Click for more trending news