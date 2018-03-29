Shashi Tharoor Tweets Mahavir Jayanti Wishes With Buddha Pic, Trolled

Mr Tharoor tweeted the Mahavir Jayanti wishes early this morning:
March 29, 2018
Twitterati were quick to point out Mr Tharoor's faux pas:
Thank You. But Shashi you have put Bhagwan Gautam Buddh 's pic ISO of Bhagwan Mahavir 's. Thanks.— Jiggs (@Sootradhar) March 29, 2018
Thank you so much sir and same to you, but that photo is not of #LordMahavir it's of Gautam Buddha. As you know, Jainism and Buddhism are two different religions. :)— Shubham Jain (@Imshubham_jain) March 29, 2018
The picture is of #GautamBuddha it's not supposed to be Mahavira@ShashiTharoor however you were supposed to be scholar, how come this huge sin— Anima Sonkar (@AnimaSonkar) March 29, 2018
Anyways
To err is human, and you are one!@ippatel@SaurabhJNU@apathak50@JNU_IN@INCIndia@RSSorg@AshishSainram@gjha88
The author of several books on India, Indian history, and one titled Why I Am A Hindu has put a Gautam Buddha pic to wish Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti pic.twitter.com/lOKtxxW2Ee— Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) March 29, 2018
Sir, google hi kar lete.— Incognito_River (@Incognito_River) March 29, 2018
And troll him as well:
Happy Diwali pic.twitter.com/hIV3p7DCI4— Gujarati Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) March 29, 2018
Eid mubarak pic.twitter.com/tNCmasUJuj— Troll hub (@tejasarcasm) March 29, 2018
Happy Holi!! pic.twitter.com/gu1TF4u2Sn— Rosy (@rose_k01) March 29, 2018
Happy navroz, bhaijaan..!! pic.twitter.com/LBOaokQyiD— BK ACHAN (@darthACHAN) March 29, 2018
At first, Mr Tharoor appeared to defend his tweet, pointing to the source of his image:
Here's the source for my picture: https://t.co/OrNVaFsJqd— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2018
Authentic, accepted alternatives most welcome. At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have! https://t.co/vYHNgeeY22
Then after realising his mistake, the Congress MP tweeted: "Ttypos yesterday, Mahavira today.... Will take a break" (sic).
Seems @ZeeNews has deleted their erroneous image. But i believe in owning up to my mistakes & not concealing the evidence of my errors. So my mistake (&the chortling that followed) is there for all to see. Honesty (as @stevesmith49 &co have found out) is always the best policy. https://t.co/8h1pfNYN8V— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2018
Replying to his critics, Mr Tharoor, a social media favourite, finally wrote: "I believe in owning up to my mistakes & not concealing the evidence of my errors... Honesty (as @stevesmith49 & co have found out) is always the best policy."
