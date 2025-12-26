Sharon Verma's 'Free Palestine' Joke Sparks Controversy, Comedian Faces Backlash

Stand-up comedian Sharon Verma, known for her appearance on the comedy show India's Got Latent, has sparked online controversy after a joke referencing "Free Palestine" drew criticism on social media. Verma's remarks, made during a live stand-up performance, were widely circulated in video clips that quickly trended across platforms such as X and Instagram.

During her set, Verma read out a misogynistic comment calling her to "go to the kitchen and wash dishes" from a social media troll. Upon checking the commenter's profile, she noted that the individual's bio included the phrase "Free Palestine." In response, she sarcastically remarked that while such individuals talk about freeing Palestine, they can't even "shine their own utensils," and want to see Sharon in the kitchen, evoking laughter from the live audience but sparking online debate when shared widely.

Watch the video here:

Sharon Verma: Khud Ke Bartan Nahi Ho Rahe Shine, Yeh Karenge Free Palestine. 😂😂😂



The joke was about misogynists taking a bigger stand to look cool. And it has hit the right spot too. This one line has hurt lot of Jihadis. pic.twitter.com/GyfEJx1EPy — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) December 26, 2025

Critics argued that the joke was insensitive, saying it brought a serious geopolitical issue into comedy inappropriately and could be hurtful. Supporters of Verma defended her, stating the joke was intended to call out double standards, highlighting how some people advocate for global causes yet display gender discriminatory attitudes locally.

One user criticised it as "cruel performativity," arguing that mocking or trivialising genocide and mass suffering is not satire. However, others defended the comedian, clarifying that Sharon did not mock Palestine or its people, but rather highlighted the hypocrisy of individuals who include "Free Palestine" in their bios while making sexist remarks. Multiple users echoed the view that her target was not a cause or community, but the contradiction in the commenter's behaviour.