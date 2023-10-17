'Organisers Haven't Made Payment': Comedian Nishant Suri Cancels Bengaluru Show

Stand-up comedian Nishant Suri

The audience in Bengaluru was left disappointed after stand-up comedian Nishant Suri cancelled his show on October 13 over non-payment of dues by the event organisers. The winner of Comicstaan Season 1 took to Instagram and said that the organisers The Entertainment Factory, have gone to the extent of sending a forged screenshot of the money transfer.

In an Instagram post, the comedian wrote, "I'm already in Bangalore, and this is the last thing I wanted to do because it's completely unfair to the people who've bought the tickets. However I have no other option, as the organizers - @theentfactory, already owe other comics tens of lakhs, and have court cases being filed against them."

Mr Suri added that he knew that he would not receive the payment once he went on stage. He also added that several colleagues had warned him about the same. "Once I go on stage, I know the payment is not going to come. I was warned by multiple comics and agencies about working with these guys, but I assumed that since a brand like @pmcbangalore as involved, it wouldn't be an issue. I waited until the last moment, but they've now ghosted me and have stopped picking up calls and replying to messages," he said.

He stated that even the driver who was supposed to pick him up to reach the event was not paid. "I even got a call from the driver of the cab they arranged to pick me, saying he hasn't been paid, and if I could do something about it," he wrote in the post.

In the comments section, the comedian said that refunds are being processed and will be credited within ten days to the people who purchased the tickets for the show. The organisers have so far not issued a statement through their official platforms.

Several comedians commented on Mr Suri's post and said that they faced similar experiences.

Comedian Gaurav Gupta said, "Totally fraud people." Pavitra Shetty added, "I have been following up since 1 year. Still haven't got my money. good call cancelling the show."

"During the Indian Comedy Club days these guys tried to scam newer artists by offering to "Manage" them by charging the artist 30k flat fee every month instead of a percentage. I was barely 18 back then but even I could see the contract was rubbish. Glad to see the legacy has carried forward here too," said another user.

"I'm so sorry to hear about it. Organizers who don't have prior experience just want big names but aren't willing to pay an artists dues," said a person.