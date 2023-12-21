Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal Calls Starbucks ''A High Sugar Dessert Store''

The brand has often been criticised due to the sugar content in its beverages.

Popular coffee brand Starbucks is a staple across the globe and offers a variety of delicious beverages. However, it has often been criticised due to the sugar content in its beverages. Making a similar observation, the CEO of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal took to X and called Starbucks ''a very high sugar dessert store.''

He wrote, ''Aaj realize hua (I realised today) that Starbucks is not a coffee chain. It's a v.high sugar dessert store with laced caffeine … lethal combo.''

See the tweet here:

Aaj realize hua that Starbucks is not a coffee chain. It's a v.high sugar dessert store with laced caffeine … lethal combo 🍧🍮😱 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) December 21, 2023

Many agreed with him in the comments section and posted a variety of responses. One user wrote, ''It's an aesthetic work and date venue which also seeks caffeine flavoured sugar drinks.''

Another commented, ''Likewise McD is not a QSR chain, its a Real Estate company with stores in every corner of expensive markets in US.''

A third said, ''Starbucks is also just a status symbol in India, unlike abroad where their prices are on par with other coffee shops. Also, I just find their coffee quite burnt in taste.''

A fourth wrote, ''Interesting observation! Have you found any alternatives that offer a better balance between caffeine and sweetness?''

In 2016, UK action group Action on Sugar analysed more than 200 drinks and found "shockingly" large amounts of sugar in many of Starbucks' beverages, according to a CBS report. The findings showed many of Starbucks' drinks have more sugar than a can of Coca-Cola.

Starbucks' extra large Grape with Chai, Orange, and Cinnamon Hot Mulled Fruit contains 99 grams (3.5 ounces) of sugar per serving -- the equivalent of 25 teaspoons, the charity said. That's more than three times the maximum adult daily intake recommended by the American Heart Association.

Two other popular Starbucks choices -- vanilla latte and caramel macchiato -- contain more than eight teaspoons of sugar each, according to the company's U.S. website.