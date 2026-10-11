Shardiya Navratri 2026: Wishes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

Shardiya Navratri, a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, begins today, Sunday, October 11, 2026. The nine-day festival is celebrated with prayers, fasting and rituals. Devotees worship the goddess and seek her blessings for strength, peace, prosperity and happiness. The festival will conclude with Maha Navami on October 19, followed by Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on October 20.
Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival begins with Ghatasthapana on October 11. Each day is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navadurga.
According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami Tithi will begin at 8:27 AM on October 18 and end at 10:51 AM on October 19. Navami Tithi will begin after that and continue until 12:50 PM on October 20. Maha Navami will be observed on October 19.
Shardiya Navratri 2026 Wishes And Messages
Here are some wishes and messages you can share with your friends and family on Shardiya Navratri.
- May Goddess Durga give you the strength and courage to overcome every difficult situation. Happy Navratri!
- Let go of your worries and welcome happiness into your life. May Goddess Durga bless you. Happy Navratri 2026!
- May Maa Durga bless you and your family with prosperity, peace and happiness this Navratri.
- Let the lamp's light illuminate your life, and may Maa Durga's blessings keep you strong. Wishing you a blissful Navratri!
- It is time to welcome Goddess Durga and worship her with love and devotion. May you have a blessed Navratri.
- May Goddess Durga give you strength, wisdom and courage to overcome every obstacle. Have an auspicious Shardiya Navratri!
- May all your dreams come true this Navratri and throughout the year. Happy Navratri!
- May every day of Navratri bring something special into your life.
- May Maa Durga fill your life with countless blessings. Happy Shardiya Navratri!
- May you and your family enjoy good health, wealth, happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Shardiya Navratri 2026!
- Navratri is a time to care for others and share happiness. Wishing you wonderful days ahead!
- May Goddess Durga guide and protect you and bring you all the happiness you wish for. Happy Shardiya Navratri 2026!
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