Shardiya Navratri 2026: Wishes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

Shardiya Navratri, a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, begins today, Sunday, October 11, 2026. The nine-day festival is celebrated with prayers, fasting and rituals. Devotees worship the goddess and seek her blessings for strength, peace, prosperity and happiness. The festival will conclude with Maha Navami on October 19, followed by Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on October 20.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival begins with Ghatasthapana on October 11. Each day is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navadurga.

According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami Tithi will begin at 8:27 AM on October 18 and end at 10:51 AM on October 19. Navami Tithi will begin after that and continue until 12:50 PM on October 20. Maha Navami will be observed on October 19.

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Wishes And Messages

Here are some wishes and messages you can share with your friends and family on Shardiya Navratri.