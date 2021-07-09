Shanaya Kapoor And Mom Maheep Discuss 'Cute Boys' And More In This Fun Chat

Shanaya Kapoor sat down with her mother for a fun chat.

Shanaya Kapoor recently sat down with mom Maheep Kapoor to discuss relationships, dating, crushes and more. The fun, unfiltered chat was shared as part of dating app Bumble's collaboration with the mother-daughter duo. Titled 'Bumble Better ft. texts from your mom', the video shows Shanaya reading out some of the "coolest chats" between mothers and daughters that she received last week.

Bumble is an online dating application that allows women to make the first move when they match with a man. In a video announcing Bumble's collaboration with Shanaya and Maheep last week, the 21-year-old actress-to-be had said, "I really love when people are able to talk about their relationships with their moms."

This time, Shanaya Kapoor read out some such conversations between mothers and daughters. "How would you describe me to a person I might like?" one person asked their mother in a text read out loud by Shanaya. "Sweet, funny, loves her phone. Wakes up at 1 pm, sleeps at 3 am. But very thoughtful and caring," - came the response from the mother.

The description, Maheep Kapoor said, fit her daughter quite well - to which Shanaya agreed before contradicting her to say that she no longer talks on the phone till late - except when she is talking to a "cute boy."

"But if I find like a cute boy then yeah obviously, I'll be on the phone till late probably," said Shanaya. To her mom's question on why she needed to talk at night, Shanaya cited privacy issues during the day with family members barging into her room.

The conversation continued with more chats being read out loud. "Okay mom, if I have to approach a guy, how should I make the first move?" another person asked their mother. Her advice? "Just talk to him... what's awkward about that? It's 2021. Just tell him a joke."

This, Maheep Kapoor said, was solid advice from a mother. "It's 2021. Just ask them," she agreed.

You can watch the full video below:

Since being shared this afternoon, the video has racked up over 35,000 views on Instagram, along with a ton of comments.

While many Instagram users dropped heart emojis in the comments section, others praised the video.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. She will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is expected to begin shooting soon.