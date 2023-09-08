Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Dances To Jawan Song, Wins The internet

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike performed the hook steps from the song.

The highly-awaited action thriller Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has finally been released on the silver screen on September 7. The film has kicked off with an impressive start at the box office.

Initial projections indicate that Jawan could potentially achieve the title of the biggest-ever start for a Hindi film, potentially breaking new records in the industry.

Audiences are enthusiastically embracing the film, with fans emulating its looks, dialogue, and even dance sequences. Users are creating their own dance videos set to the film's songs.

Now a video featuring Ibrahim Qadri, a striking lookalike of Shah Rukh Khan, has emerged on the internet, showcasing his viral dance performance to the hit song Chaleya from the movie Jawan.

Watch the video here:

Ibrahim Qadri has garnered widespread attention from online users due to his uncanny resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan.

He frequently posts videos where he dances to the actor's songs or recreates his iconic dialogues, further solidifying his online presence.

In the viral clip, Ibrahim Qadri is seen wearing an outfit remarkably similar to the one Shah Rukh Khan wore in the song Chaleya.

He expertly recreated the iconic hook steps from the song, adding to the authenticity of his tribute to SRK's performance.

The video has received over 4 lakh views on Instagram, with nearly 45,000 likes. Several users liked the performance and appreciated Ibrahim's looks.

"I'm full of confusion; you look like the same Shah Rukh, sir," commented a user.

"Brother's hair is the same," wrote another user.