Serena Williams Wins US Open Match In Tutu Following Catsuit Ban

Serena Williams' US Open outfit has won love on Twitter. (AFP Photo)

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams returned to the US Open and won the match against Poland's Magda Linette on Monday. While the win furthers the tennis star's chances to win her seventh US Open title, another thing making headlines is her fashion choice in the clash. Serena walked onto court dressed in a black one-shoulder tennis dress complete with a tutu skirt. The tennis star's attire has caught the attention of many since it comes close at the heels of the newly-implemented dress code by the French Tennis Federation.

During the French Open back in May, Serena wore a full-length black catsuit, which is designed to protect against blood clots, reports The Guardian.

Serena's choice of attire didn't go down well with the French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, who in a magazine interview last week, called for a stricter dress code during the showpiece event.

According to The Telegraph, Mr Giudicelli said: "Serena's outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place."

In view of this statement, Serena's US Open outfit, by Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, has won love on Twitter.

We can't wait to see Serena Williams' next match (and outfit). Can you?