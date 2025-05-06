Second GTA 6 Trailer Released, Fans Amazed: "Best Graphics I've Ever Seen"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rockstar Games released the second trailer for GTA VI on May 6. The trailer focuses on protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia. The entire trailer footage was reportedly captured on a PlayStation 5.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Released: Rockstar Games on Tuesday (May 6) dropped the highly anticipated second trailer of GTA VI, days after officially announcing that the video game was delayed to next year. The second trailer gives a closer look at the main protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia, whilst showcasing the Vice City landscape in a quality that has perhaps never been achieved in any other video game.

The new three-minute footage builds on the previous trailer, confirming that the characters of Lucia and Jason -- a couple who live a life of crime in Leonida, were inspired by notorious American criminals, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

The trailer starts with Jason doing odd jobs and driving to collect Lucia from prison, before the video launches into a montage of action sequences, romantic scenes and glimpses of GTA's wider world. While most game trailers feature cinematic cuts, Rockstar at the end of the trailer claimed that the entire footage was captured on a PS5.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida, forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive", the description for the new trailer reads.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans took to social media to share their excitement, with the majority saying Rockstar had managed to exceed their expectations.

"Literally the best graphics I've ever seen," said one user, while another added: "I cannot believe it. This is about to be one of the greatest games of all time. I actually am in shock."

A third commented: "How on earth was this captured on PS5?!!!?

I CANNOT BELIEVE IT.



Rockstar shadowdropped GTA 6 Trailer 2 out of NOWHERE, VICE CITY LOOKS INCREDIBLE!



This is about to be one of the greatest games of all time I actually am in shock. pic.twitter.com/OPzuMiTS6n — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) May 6, 2025

THE GTA 6 GRAPHICS LOOK SO REALISTIC OH MY pic.twitter.com/rX7fz636UX — Detective (@that1detectiv3) May 6, 2025

GTA 6 Trailer 2 was captured on the base PS5 from 2020.



These graphics will be incredible. pic.twitter.com/hFAUpQ7ZTD — GTA 6 Intel (@GTA6Intel) May 6, 2025

As per Guinness World Records, the most-viewed videogame reveal on YouTube in 24 hours was GTA VI's first trailer with over 90 million views.

GTA VI release date

Last week, Rockstar announced that the release of GTA VI had been delayed until May 26, 2026. Rockstar issued a statement, apologising to the fans, adding that the studio needed more time to polish the product before releasing it.

"Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game," said Rockstar Games.