Fans React As Rockstar Delays GTA VI Release: "It Is Painful"

GTA VI Release Delayed: Fans were left disappointed after Rockstar Games on Friday (May 2) announced that one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA), had been delayed until May 26, 2026. The sequel to the record-breaking video game franchise was due to be launched on consoles later this year after the first trailer was released in December 2023.

Rockstar issued a statement, apologising to the fans, adding that the studio needed more time to polish the product before releasing it.

"Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game," said Rockstar Games.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, stating the studio was taking nearly 13 years to produce a sequel.

"If you are gonna delay it, at least give us some screenshots. This marketing strategy may be working for you, but it is painful for the fans," said one user, while another added: "One more year of we got xyz before GTA 6."

A third commented: "PC gamers realising they have to wait until 2028 to play GTA 6 now."

"I was hoping this was a fake post went and checked and this sh*t is legit... I am sad."

People including myself will play GTA 6 no matter when it drops but man, the rollout of video games fucking suck nowadays.



What we know about GTA 6?

Continuing the trend set in GTA 5, the new installment will feature multiple protagonists. As per the trailer, Lucia and Jason will be the primary characters of the series, inspired by notorious American criminals, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

A year prior to the trailer release, more than 90 videos of the gameplay of its under-development product were leaked on social media. At the time, many had anticipated Rockstar to delay the release of the game but the company stuck to a 2025 release date.

GTA is one of the highest-selling AAA video games in the world, with its popularity still high. The online mode of GTA V has been a massive moneymaker for Rockstar, with microtransactions allowing the studio to rake in billions.