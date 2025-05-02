"We Are Very Sorry...": Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed To 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most hotly anticipated titles in video-gaming history, is now set to release on May 26, 2026. The sixth installment of the iconic GTA series, developed by Rockstar Games, was previously set to launch in August 2025.

"Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game," said Rockstar Games.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you soon," the top game developer added.

The previous installment, Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, has sold over 200 million copies, cementing its place as one of the best-selling video games of all time.