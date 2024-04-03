'Scooter Was Updating': Man Shares Reason For Getting Late To Office

A user said, "Office work come and go, updating is forever"

Being punctual for work is crucial for your productivity as well as the productivity of your team and company. Sometimes, situations might arise that that make it difficult for you to be there on time. Although there have been advancements in the technological industry that have given us ease of living and comfort. However, it also comes with certain cons and this was highlighted by a user who was late for office because his "scooter was updating."

A social media user, Pratik Rai, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a "new problem". Mr Rai claimed that the software update for his scooter started right before he was set to travel to his office in the morning. He said that he could not move until the update was finished. The man, who rides an Ather Energy electric scooter, posted a video highlighting his particular problem.

"It's SUCH A NEW problem. My Ather started updating when I turned it on in the morning. I couldn't move or go office. It's like - I am late to office because my scooter was updating!" he wrote in the caption.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over four lakh views and five thousand likes. Many people were surprised to see the same.

"Activa best only," said a user.

Another wrote, "Office work come and go, updating is forever"

"U r goddamn lucky...it didn't stop while rolling in the road to get updates," wrote a user.

"It's same as 'I'll be late to the meeting because my Mac is updating'. It's going to be very normal," added another user.

A user said, "New excuse window."

"Imagine explaining that to non tech savvy folks," remarked a user.

"Can't join the meeting, Windows update. Can't come to office, scooter update," joked a person.



